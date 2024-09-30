Forest deptt conducts training of 100 progressive landowners in production of medicinal plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has completed the training of 100 progressive landowners to increase the production of medicinal plants in the tribal district of Orakzai.

This training program was organized by the Directorate of Non-Timber Forest Products of Merged Districts under which 100 progressive landowners of Orakzai were trained in a three-day program in a phased manner.

The objective of the event was to empower the local community's expertise in medicinal and aromatic plants conservation, harvesting, post-harvest grading, value addition and value chain management.

Agriculture Officer Irfanullah from the Department of Agriculture Extension informed about modern recommendations on winter medicinal plants and gave a detailed briefing to the landowners regarding the new research on the value chain.

Incharge NTFP Noor Shad Ali said that under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's program "Awami Agenda" the training was organized, adding that one of the benefits of the three-day training program on the plants was to provide employment opportunities to the local community and create awareness among the public about prevention of deforestation.

At the end of the program Assistant Director NTFP District Kurram Shehryar Khan and Noor Alam Khan distributed toolkits among the participants of the training workshop.