Open Menu

Forest Deptt Conducts Training Of 100 Progressive Landowners In Production Of Medicinal Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Forest deptt conducts training of 100 progressive landowners in production of medicinal plants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has completed the training of 100 progressive landowners to increase the production of medicinal plants in the tribal district of Orakzai.

This training program was organized by the Directorate of Non-Timber Forest Products of Merged Districts under which 100 progressive landowners of Orakzai were trained in a three-day program in a phased manner.

The objective of the event was to empower the local community's expertise in medicinal and aromatic plants conservation, harvesting, post-harvest grading, value addition and value chain management.

Agriculture Officer Irfanullah from the Department of Agriculture Extension informed about modern recommendations on winter medicinal plants and gave a detailed briefing to the landowners regarding the new research on the value chain.

Incharge NTFP Noor Shad Ali said that under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's program "Awami Agenda" the training was organized, adding that one of the benefits of the three-day training program on the plants was to provide employment opportunities to the local community and create awareness among the public about prevention of deforestation.

At the end of the program Assistant Director NTFP District Kurram Shehryar Khan and Noor Alam Khan distributed toolkits among the participants of the training workshop.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Event From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

3 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

3 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan