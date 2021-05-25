UrduPoint.com
Forest Deptt Fines 1225 People, Collects Rs 9681000 As Penalty; KP Assembly Was Told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the Forest department has fined 1225 people found involved in deforestation and collected cash penalties amounting to Rs 9681000 from them in Dir Upper and Dir Lower districts.

Minister Forest and Environment Ishtiaq Urmar in reply to the question of Humera Khatoon of Jamaat-i-Islmai, said that the provincial government was taking measures for the protection of forests in the province. He said that in Dir Lower 113 cases were filed out of which 31 were decided and collected Rs182,789 from them in head of penalties. Similarly, 611 cases were registered in Dir Upper and a fine to the tone of Rs 9,499,366 was collected from them.

The minister said that the strength of forest guards would be enhanced and CCTV cameras will be installed and check posts have been established in the province including in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA for the protection of forest.

Similarly, responding to the question of Nighat Orakzai of PPP, the minister told the house that a fund of Rs 383.

452 million has been allocated for the environment department in district Bajaur for fiscal year 2020-21, out of which Rs 26.100 million have been released till October 2020 while Rs 22.410 million have been utilized so far.

The minister further told the House that Rs 226.860 million were allocated for district Khyber for the fiscal year 2020-21, out of which Rs 198.763 million have already been released while Rs176.497 million have been utilized so far.

Special Assistant to KP CM on Mines and Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai informed the House that 134 mine workers were died and 31 injured while duties during last five years. The government has provided a financial assistance of Rs14.7million to 49 affectees in 2018-19 and Rs14.4million to 48 affectees during 2019-20, he said.

The heirs of dead mine workers were being paid a financial assistance of Rs 0.3million by Leaseholder while Rs0.5million through Workers Welfare board in shape of Death Grant, the minister concluded.

