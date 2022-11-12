UrduPoint.com

Forest Deptt Guard Held On Graft Charge

November 12, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha claimed on Saturday to have arrested a guard of forest department in a bribe case.

According to ACE sources, Ghulam Murtaza r/o Lalywali submitted an application to Regional Director Anti Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema, wherein he alleged that forest department guard Muhammad Mubashir took Rs 5,000 from him as bribe.

The accused guard had threatened the applicant that he would implicate him in a false case of wood theft if his demand was not met.

The regional director tasked Muhammad Akram, Circle Officer Investigations to probe the matter.

Muhammad Akram under the supervision of Senior Civil Judge, Ameer Ahmed Khan raided and caught Muhammad Mubashir red-handed with marked Currency notes ofRs 5,000.

The accused has been sent behind bars.

