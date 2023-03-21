UrduPoint.com

Forest Deptt Holds Sapling Ceremony On World Forestry Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:07 PM

In connection with World Forestry Day, the forest department on Tuesday organized a sapling ceremony at Ghazi brotha canal to boost the plantation drive

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, DFO Ashfaq Bashir Bhutta, government officers, Chairman Chhachh Muhafiz Committee Nisar Ali Khan and others.

In a briefing to DC, it was informed that 1,371,000 saplings will be planted in this year's spring planting campaign, of which 9 934,000 saplings will be planted on government land, 148,000 in government departments, 231,000 on private lands and 58,000 in defense departments.

On this occasion, DC Attock gave instructions that care should be taken after planting the saplings. He appealed to the people to do their best in the plantation campaign.

