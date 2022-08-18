UrduPoint.com

Forest Deptt Launches Special Plantation Drives At 161 Locations In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Forest Deptt launches special plantation drives at 161 locations in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Forest Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuance of the directives of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, has launched special plantation drives at 161 locations across the province.

  According to a press statement issued here on Thursday, as a result of these special plantation drives with the full participation of local people, private institutions and public sector departments, a total of 10,09965 which was more more than one million, number of saplings were planted.

  During plantation drive, around 340700 plants were also distributed free of cost among poor people who wanted to make their contribution in green and clean environment.

  The plantation ceremonies were attended by people from different walks of life and Forest department official also held awareness sessions with people especially youngsters about importance of green and clean environment.

 Printed material were also distributed among people for conveying the message of tree plantation and how to take care of plants.

