Forest deptt plants 2.8 mln saplings across division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The divisional forest department has so far planted over 2.8 million environment friendly plants across the division during the year 2021-22 under Ten billion tsunami programme.

Divisional Forest Officer, Dr Wajihuddin on Wednesday said that plantation in all four districts--- Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad was ongoing and maximum number of saplings would be planted during the current monsoon.

He said that 21 plant nurseries of different sizes were set up established in different cities under the Forest department, whereas saplings of various trees including Shesham were also available.

He said that 416,500 plants were sown at a distance of 500 avenue miles under the programme.

As many as 268,620 saplings were planted on forest land in district Toba Tek Singh this year, and 370 acres land was used for tree plantation.