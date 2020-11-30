UrduPoint.com
Forest Deptt Plants 754,000 Saplings In Faisalabad Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The forest department planted 754,661 saplings of trees during the current plantation campaign across the division. Divisional Director Forest Wajihuddin said on Monday that 354,075 saplings had been planted in Faisalabad district while 400,586 saplings were planted in Toba Tek Singh district.

He said the department had fixed 1,815,000 saplings as tree plantation target during the ongoing plantation campaign. Staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas so that fixed target could be achieved,he added.

