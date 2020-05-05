Forest deptt plants nurseries on 46 acres under Billion Tree Programme

The forest department planted nurseries over 46 acres of land in the division under Billion Tree Plantation Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : The forest department planted nurseries over 46 acres of land in the division under Billion Tree Plantation Programme.

Divisional Forest Officer Anwaarul Haq told APP on Tuesday that nurseries of various saplings had been prepared over 23 acres of land in Faisalabad district and 23 acres of land in Toba Tek Singh.

The nurseries in Faisalabad will produce 2,546,160 saplings of various kinds while 1,250,000 saplings will be obtained from nurseries of Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the saplings were prepared in plastic bags which would be sold to farmers and others also on very nominal prices for billion tree plantation program.

Responding to a question, Anwaarul Haq said that forest department had also started plantation of saplings in the division including district Faisalabad.

He said the forest department had set a target of 5,092,320 plants in Faisalabad division, out of which 1,296,160 saplings had so far been planted. The plants have been planted in various forests, greenbelts, parks, lawns of government and private departments, around school grounds, etc., he added.