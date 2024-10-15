Open Menu

Forest Deptt Starts Plantation Drive In FATA University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Forest deptt starts plantation drive in FATA university

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district Forest Department on Tuesday started a tree plantation drive at FATA university, Dara Adam Khel here.

District Forest Office Jan Alam, Sub Division Range Forest Officer Ali Hilal, the staff of Dara Adam Khel and faculty of FATA university participated in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor FATA University Alam Zeb planted a tree of olive. Under the campaign the forest department would grow olive plants along with other fruit trees to help improve the environment besides creating opportunities for the local economy.

The VC FATA University Alam Zeb and the staff appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department and assured all possible cooperation to grow maximum plants within the university premises.

He said the initiative would not only enhance the beauty of the educational institution but also provide a healthy environment for students and teachers.

APP/azq-adi

Related Topics

FATA All

Recent Stories

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

15 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

15 hours ago
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

15 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

15 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

15 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

15 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

15 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan