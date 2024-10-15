Forest deptt starts plantation drive in FATA university

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The district Forest Department on Tuesday started a tree plantation drive at FATA university, Dara Adam Khel here.

District Forest Office Jan Alam, Sub Division Range Forest Officer Ali Hilal, the staff of Dara Adam Khel and faculty of FATA university participated in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor FATA University Alam Zeb planted a tree of olive. Under the campaign the forest department would grow olive plants along with other fruit trees to help improve the environment besides creating opportunities for the local economy.

The VC FATA University Alam Zeb and the staff appreciated the efforts of the Forest Department and assured all possible cooperation to grow maximum plants within the university premises.

He said the initiative would not only enhance the beauty of the educational institution but also provide a healthy environment for students and teachers.

