Forest deptt to observe 2023 year of abundant plantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Forest department will celebrate 2023 as the year of abundant plantation and protection of wildlife with an aim to achieve new targets in the province.

It was announced by Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah while chairing a meeting regarding performance here on Thursday.

The minister said more than 102 million saplings had been planted in 2022 while the highest plantation was done in Bahawalpur with 2 million saplings.

He said that three development schemes were completed at the cost of Rs 803 million which were about the expansion and renovation of Bhakkar Forest Park, Forest academy and Forest Complex.

On the other hand, animal breeding resulted in the increase of 381 animals and birds in the Safari Zoo and 287 in Lahore Zoo.

Abbas Shah said significant steps were taken for plantation and wildlife survival during the last year.

The minister appreciated the annual departmental performance and praised officials besidesinstructing them to continue the same performance in new year as well.