UrduPoint.com

Forest Deptt To Observe 2023 Year Of Abundant Plantation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Forest deptt to observe 2023 year of abundant plantation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Forest department will celebrate 2023 as the year of abundant plantation and protection of wildlife with an aim to achieve new targets in the province.

It was announced by Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah while chairing a meeting regarding performance here on Thursday.

The minister said more than 102 million saplings had been planted in 2022 while the highest plantation was done in Bahawalpur with 2 million saplings.

He said that three development schemes were completed at the cost of Rs 803 million which were about the expansion and renovation of Bhakkar Forest Park, Forest academy and Forest Complex.

On the other hand, animal breeding resulted in the increase of 381 animals and birds in the Safari Zoo and 287 in Lahore Zoo.

Abbas Shah said significant steps were taken for plantation and wildlife survival during the last year.

The minister appreciated the annual departmental performance and praised officials besidesinstructing them to continue the same performance in new year as well.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Bahawalpur Same Bhakkar (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

5 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

9 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

35 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

1 hour ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.