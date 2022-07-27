Forest deptt to plant 3.3m saplings

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The divisional forest department will plant over 3.3 million saplings in the circle during the current monsoon.

Divisional Forest Officer Dr Wajihu Din said here on Wednesday that 9,210,000 saplings would be planted in the district (Faisalabad).

He said that plantation was mandatory for protecting environment from pollution and added thatmonsoon plantation would continue till the end of December.