UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Deptt To Plant 800,000 Saplings In Rainy Season

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 06:19 PM

Forest Deptt to plant 800,000 saplings in rainy season

The forest department had surpassed the tree plantation target in the Spring campaign and now it will plant 800,000 saplings during rainy season drive in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The forest department had surpassed the tree plantation target in the Spring campaign and now it will plant 800,000 saplings during rainy season drive in the division.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud Din Ahmad Friday said that the department had fixed 620,000 saplings as tree plantation target during the Spring campaign but against this target, the department planted 1,303,953 saplings.

Thus the department had planted 683,953 saplings above the target during the Spring drive.

Now the department had fixed a target of 800,000 saplings for rainy seasons campaign, he said and added that tree plantation drive would commence during the second week of July in Faisalabad.

Related Topics

Faisalabad July

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr one more youth in IHK

1 minute ago

Russia, NATO Exchanged at NRC Information on Milit ..

1 minute ago

NHA starts anti- encroachment drive on Peshawar Ro ..

1 minute ago

RTO visits Sialkot International Airport Limited

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 12.68 bln for highe ..

9 minutes ago

FIRs to be registered against encroachers: distt a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.