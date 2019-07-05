Forest Deptt to plant 800,000 saplings in rainy season

The forest department had surpassed the tree plantation target in the Spring campaign and now it will plant 800,000 saplings during rainy season drive in the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The forest department had surpassed the tree plantation target in the Spring campaign and now it will plant 800,000 saplings during rainy season drive in the division.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud Din Ahmad Friday said that the department had fixed 620,000 saplings as tree plantation target during the Spring campaign but against this target, the department planted 1,303,953 saplings.

Thus the department had planted 683,953 saplings above the target during the Spring drive.

Now the department had fixed a target of 800,000 saplings for rainy seasons campaign, he said and added that tree plantation drive would commence during the second week of July in Faisalabad.