Forest Deptt Told To Plant Bigger Saplings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch asked the Forest Department to plant bigger saplings throughout Multan division to improve environment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch asked the Forest Department to plant bigger saplings throughout Multan division to improve environment.

After planting a sapling here on Tuesday, he said that plantation drive was in progress as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He ordered the Forest Department to take good care of the saplings to nurture them into full fledged trees.

He said that trees not only beautify environment but also reduce harsh impact of weather. Plants and saplings planted today would grow into trees for the benefit of our coming generations, the commissioner said adding that every individual need to participate in plantation drive taking it as a national responsibility.

The ceremony concluded with 'dua' for solidarity and development of Pakistan.

