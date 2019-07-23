UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forest Development Momentous Initiative Of Govt: Minister For Environment, Wildlife And Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Forest development momentous initiative of govt: Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar

Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar on Tuesday said forest development, environmental protection and safeguarding the wildlife was our collective duty and need of the day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar on Tuesday said forest development, environmental protection and safeguarding the wildlife was our collective duty and need of the day.

This he said at a meeting regarding forest development and environmental protection held here at forest development department.

The minister said all people from different spheres of life must play active and positive role in protecting forests' natural environment and wildlife to realize the dream of a healthy society.

Istiaq Khan said that the government was committed to take all the challenges of environmental pollution and serious steps were being taken in this respect.

The rise in temperature is a global issue and the society in the capacity of individuals as well as in groups need to pay attention towards this emerging threat to ensure providing a safe surrounding for the future generations.

He claimed that the government was seriously focused on resolving this issue and efforts were being made in the form of afforestation and pollution control like billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), Clean and Green Pakistan and other awareness campaigns participated by all the citizens so as to protect forest and minimize environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Expert calls for mass awareness campaign on 'diabe ..

4 minutes ago

Trump presents cricket bat to PM Imran

20 minutes ago

Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harrassme ..

21 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit successful in ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims of Violati ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.