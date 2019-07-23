Forest development momentous initiative of govt: Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar

Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar on Tuesday said forest development, environmental protection and safeguarding the wildlife was our collective duty and need of the day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Environment, Wildlife and Forest Ishtiaq Khan Urmar on Tuesday said forest development, environmental protection and safeguarding the wildlife was our collective duty and need of the day.

This he said at a meeting regarding forest development and environmental protection held here at forest development department.

The minister said all people from different spheres of life must play active and positive role in protecting forests' natural environment and wildlife to realize the dream of a healthy society.

Istiaq Khan said that the government was committed to take all the challenges of environmental pollution and serious steps were being taken in this respect.

The rise in temperature is a global issue and the society in the capacity of individuals as well as in groups need to pay attention towards this emerging threat to ensure providing a safe surrounding for the future generations.

He claimed that the government was seriously focused on resolving this issue and efforts were being made in the form of afforestation and pollution control like billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), Clean and Green Pakistan and other awareness campaigns participated by all the citizens so as to protect forest and minimize environmental pollution.