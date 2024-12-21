Forest fire breaks out in Khanaspur Ayubia amid prolonged drought, engulfs nearby areas

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A forest fire broke out suddenly in Galyat Ayubia Khanaspur on Saturday reportedly due to prolonged dry conditions exacerbated by the ongoing drought. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing nearby residential areas and causing damage to houses close to the forest.

The lack of rainfall in month has heightened the risk of wildfires, with dry vegetation providing ample fuel for the flames. Residents reported the fire spreading quickly, likely aided by the prevailing dry weather.

Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 immediately dispatched fire vehicles and firefighters to the scene.

According to District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak, all available resources are being utilized to control the fire.

Firefighters promptly began extinguishing the flames and continue their rigorous efforts despite challenging conditions. The operation is being closely supervised by District Emergency Officer Khattak, ensuring a coordinated response.

The Rescue 1122 spokesperson highlighted the impact of the drought, noting that the dry spell has made fire incidents more frequent and severe.

The operation to douse the fire remains ongoing, with authorities urging residents to stay alert and report any fire hazards.