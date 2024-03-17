Forest Fire Containment Efforts Underway In Kho-e-Khandaran Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) An intense forest fire erupted in the Kho-e-Khandaran area, on the border of Barkhan and Kholu, on March 16, whereas the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) coordinated response to contain forest fire with support of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan, Forest Department, Frontier Corps and District Administration.
The latest updates from the ground indicate that the fire has been confined and the risk of further spread was minimal, a news release said. The Forest Officer has verified that situation was under control and the area remained under strict surveillance by the Forest Department and District Administration to prevent any resurgence.
The NDMA continued to oversee the fire fighting efforts closely, working in tandem with provincial departments to monitor the situation and allocate resources as needed. "Ongoing monitoring and assessment are being conducted to safeguard affected communities and ensure complete suppression of the forest fire.
NDMA is in contact with PDMA Balochistan and related departments to ensure safety of locals and will provide further updates as the situation evolves," the NDMA said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mouthwatering cuisines of KP attract faithful amid Iftar parties5 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh15 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest murder accused15 minutes ago
-
Sales at USC: Over one lac citizens purchase subsidized goods in Multan region15 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Iran's Ambassador discuss bolstering parliamentary, economic relations25 minutes ago
-
Food minister's inspections lead to disposal of 2,500 kg of spoiled meat35 minutes ago
-
TMO Dara Adam Khel inspects prices of food items35 minutes ago
-
Iranian evnoy sympathizes with families who lost their loved ones in terrorist attack35 minutes ago
-
Elements behind campaign against martyrs to face stern action: Attaullah Tarar45 minutes ago
-
All set for Visakhi Mela45 minutes ago
-
People complain about absence of Health Card officials in three general hospitals55 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns ban on Hurriyat parties in IIOJK, urges UN to intervene for Kashmir resolution55 minutes ago