Forest Fire In Bara Hotar Lower Galiyat Contained By Rescue 1122
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A fire erupted yesterday in the dense forests of Bara Hotar in Lower Galiyat, prompting an immediate response from Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and local authorities and contained it.
Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan directed Additional Assistant Commissioner III, Shamim Ullah, along with DSP Galiyat, officials from the forest department, local police, Rescue 1122, and local government personnel to reach the scene and address the emergency. With collaborative efforts from local residents, the fire was brought under control within two hours.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamim Ullah stated that strict action would be taken against those responsible for starting the fire, underscoring the severity of forest protection in the region.
Rescue 1122 deployed three fire vehicles and 12 fire fighters upon receiving the alert. However, the challenging terrain and lack of accessible roads posed significant obstacles, forcing rescue teams to traverse on foot.
After three hours of relentless effort, fire fighters managed to contain the blaze using traditional methods, aided by local villagers.
