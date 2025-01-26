Open Menu

Forest Fire Near Nathiagali Controlled After Timely Rescue Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Forest fire near Nathiagali controlled after timely rescue operation

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A fire broke out in the forest near the popular tourist spot of Nathiagali, close to Roomy Hotel and Jesus Burger on Sunday. The incident caused widespread concern among locals and tourists, given the dry conditions prevailing in the region due to unusually low precipitation this season.

The dry weather and persistent lack of rainfall in the area had made the forest highly susceptible to fires, leading to rapid spread of flames.

A joint effort by Rescue 1122, the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and personnel from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Kalabagh was initiated to contain the fire and prevent it from causing extensive damage.

The firefighting teams, prepared with specialized equipment and vehicles, worked tirelessly in challenging conditions.

The operation demanded coordinated efforts due to the difficult terrain and the speed with which the fire spread in the dry forest.

After several hours of relentless effort, the combined teams successfully brought the fire under control. Their timely intervention and efficient coordination prevented the flames from reaching nearby hotels, which could have resulted in severe property damage and posed risks to human lives.

Officials acknowledged that the region's ongoing dry spell and lack of precipitation this season have significantly heightened the risk of forest fires. Authorities have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution and report any signs of fire immediately to minimize risks.

This incident highlights the importance of preparedness and rapid response in safeguarding both natural and man-made assets in vulnerable regions.

Local authorities are also being advised to take preventive measures, such as creating fire breaks and raising awareness among the public, to mitigate similar risks in the future.

