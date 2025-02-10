Forest fires continue to ravage Abbottabad as two more blazes erupt

The district witnessed yet another wave of forest fires as two separate incidents were reported in Nathia Gali and Totni, further raising concerns over the rising frequency of such blazes in the region

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The district witnessed yet another wave of forest fires as two separate incidents were reported in Nathia Gali and Totni, further raising concerns over the rising frequency of such blazes in the region.

According to the Resuce 1122 sources, a fire broke out near the PSO pump in Nathia Gali, prompting an immediate response from the rescue team.

Upon reaching the site, the team launched firefighting efforts and, after relentless struggle, successfully brought the flames under control.

In another incident, a sudden forest fire erupted near the PAF radar in Totni.

Rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and began extinguishing the fire. After tireless efforts, they managed to control the blaze, preventing further damage.

These incidents add to a series of continuous forest fires that have plagued Abbottabad district over the past three weeks. Authorities and environmental experts are expressing growing concern over the recurrence of such fires, urging immediate preventive measures and enhanced fire safety protocols to protect the region’s forests and wildlife.