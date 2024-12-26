Forest Fires In Abbottabad Expose Negligence, Environmental Risks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Forest fires in the upper parts of Abbottabad, including Galyat, Nathiagali, Thandiani, Ayubia, and Khanspur, have become a growing concern. Despite the increasing frequency of these fires, the local administration and relevant departments have remained largely silent, raising questions about their competence and accountability.
Over the past month, several homes have been destroyed, and rare wildlife has been harmed by these fires. Local residents suspect a mafia is behind these incidents, exploiting the environment for profit, while authorities fail to enforce regulations.
According to Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) Sardar Farhad, human negligence is a major cause of these fires. Unattended campfires left by tourists and the burning of crop remains by farmers are common triggers. Combined with dry weather and strong winds, these factors contribute to the rapid spread of the fires, threatening nearby settlements and wildlife.
In the most recent incident, a large fire broke out in Ayubia and Khanspur, fueled by dense vegetation. Despite the recurring nature of these fires, the district administration has failed to take effective preventive measures. Rescue 1122 teams were sent to the area, but inaccessible roads forced them to hike on foot to reach the site.
Residents concerns are growing as the fires, worsened by dry conditions and human carelessness, edge closer to homes and infrastructure. There is rising frustration among locals, who are calling for stricter fire safety regulations, public awareness programs, and accountability for officials involved in the timber smuggling network.
This ongoing crisis not only endangers lives and property but also disrupts the region’s ecological balance. Immediate action is needed to protect the forests, wildlife, and the livelihoods that depend on these resources.
