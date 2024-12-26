Open Menu

Forest Fires In Abbottabad Expose Negligence, Environmental Risks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Forest fires in the upper parts of Abbottabad, including Galyat, Nathiagali, Thandiani, Ayubia, and Khanspur, have become a growing concern. Despite the increasing frequency of these fires, the local administration and relevant departments have remained largely silent, raising questions about their competence and accountability.

Over the past month, several homes have been destroyed, and rare wildlife has been harmed by these fires. Local residents suspect a mafia is behind these incidents, exploiting the environment for profit, while authorities fail to enforce regulations.

According to Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) Sardar Farhad, human negligence is a major cause of these fires. Unattended campfires left by tourists and the burning of crop remains by farmers are common triggers. Combined with dry weather and strong winds, these factors contribute to the rapid spread of the fires, threatening nearby settlements and wildlife.

In the most recent incident, a large fire broke out in Ayubia and Khanspur, fueled by dense vegetation. Despite the recurring nature of these fires, the district administration has failed to take effective preventive measures. Rescue 1122 teams were sent to the area, but inaccessible roads forced them to hike on foot to reach the site.

Residents concerns are growing as the fires, worsened by dry conditions and human carelessness, edge closer to homes and infrastructure. There is rising frustration among locals, who are calling for stricter fire safety regulations, public awareness programs, and accountability for officials involved in the timber smuggling network.

This ongoing crisis not only endangers lives and property but also disrupts the region’s ecological balance. Immediate action is needed to protect the forests, wildlife, and the livelihoods that depend on these resources.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Abbottabad SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

44 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

56 minutes ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

59 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

2 hours ago
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

2 hours ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan