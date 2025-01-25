Forest fires in Galyat and Harno successfully contained by Rescue 1122

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Two separate forest fire incidents in Galyat and Harno were swiftly brought under control by Rescue 1122, preventing significant damage and ensuring the safety of nearby structures.

In the first incident, a fire broke out in the forest near Shangrila Hotel, Changla Gali, due to unknown reasons. Upon receiving the report at the control room, Rescue 1122 promptly dispatched a fire vehicle along with firefighters to the site.

The firefighting team immediately began extinguishing the blaze and, after tireless efforts, successfully brought it under control.

In the second incident, a fire erupted in the forest near Sarbana Village, Chatte Di Bari, in Harno.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing a nearby poultry room and posing a threat to surrounding structures, including a mosque. Rescue 1122 responded quickly, deploying two fire vehicles and firefighters to the location.

With their timely response and relentless efforts, the team managed to control the fire and prevent further damage, saving the mosque from destruction.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the quick and efficient response in both incidents underscores their commitment to public safety and disaster management in the Abbottabad region.