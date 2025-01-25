Open Menu

Forest Fires In Galyat And Harno Successfully Contained By Rescue 1122

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Forest fires in Galyat and Harno successfully contained by Rescue 1122

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Two separate forest fire incidents in Galyat and Harno were swiftly brought under control by Rescue 1122, preventing significant damage and ensuring the safety of nearby structures.

In the first incident, a fire broke out in the forest near Shangrila Hotel, Changla Gali, due to unknown reasons. Upon receiving the report at the control room, Rescue 1122 promptly dispatched a fire vehicle along with firefighters to the site.

The firefighting team immediately began extinguishing the blaze and, after tireless efforts, successfully brought it under control.

In the second incident, a fire erupted in the forest near Sarbana Village, Chatte Di Bari, in Harno.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing a nearby poultry room and posing a threat to surrounding structures, including a mosque. Rescue 1122 responded quickly, deploying two fire vehicles and firefighters to the location.

With their timely response and relentless efforts, the team managed to control the fire and prevent further damage, saving the mosque from destruction.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the quick and efficient response in both incidents underscores their commitment to public safety and disaster management in the Abbottabad region.

Recent Stories

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due ..

3000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin due to Israeli aggression

4 minutes ago
 UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

UoS participates in BETT 2025 in UK

4 minutes ago
 SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Afr ..

SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

4 minutes ago
 UAE committed to building sustainable energy futur ..

UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak

1 hour ago
 PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan moni ..

UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency

1 hour ago
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring p ..

PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature

1 hour ago
 GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC- ..

GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum ..

UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday

3 hours ago
 UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical suppli ..

UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola

4 hours ago
 ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in d ..

ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan