Forest fires reduce trees into ashes in Diamer district

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Forest fires broke out at five different places in Diamer district and hundreds of trees have been reduced to ashes.

The fire has been raging for the last several days and intensified with the passage of time.

District Conservator Diamer, Yaqub Ali while talking to journalists, said that local volunteers and forest department staff are working hard to extinguish the fires in these different places of the district.

"But we are in dire need of people and resources due to which we are facing severe difficulties." he said.

Meanwhile, the people on social media and other places have expressed serious doubts over the fires in these five places one after the other.

They doubted that timber mafia and the employees of forest department itself could be involved in this matter. They demanded from Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khursheed for the immediate inquiry of the matter.

Meanwhile, Secretary Forest Gilgit Baltistan has suspended the service of Thore-Hudur district Diamer RFO Ehtisham Shaheen after the incident of fire in Hudur Forest in Goharabad area.

Secretary Forest has nominated Deputy Commissioner Diamer to conduct inquiry against the Range Forest Officer for his administrative and criminal negligence in rendering the assigned duties.