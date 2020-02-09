Forest Govt steps in to reduce environmental pollution: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Environment and Wildlife Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar said the government has taken step for the development of forests and efforts have been made to reduce environmental pollution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and other province in general.

The government has initiated various program to provide relief to the public is the first priority as in the previous governments, no one thought about the life of the common men, he was stated in a official statement issued here on Sunday.

He said the PTI government was serving people without any discrimination and political affiliation because serving the general public is more superior.

He said steps were being taken to reduce dependency on forests to stop deforestation with an aim to reduce environmental pollution.

People should also support the government in this regard, he said, adding, "Effective PTI measures would bring change and prosperity in the country." Talking to the delegation from Niabat constituency in Peshawar, he assured that all out efforts would be taken to facilitate people besides ensuring relief to the general public without any party affiliation.

The delegation informed the Minister, about the problems of the area. The Minister assured the delegation of liaison with the concerned departments on their behalf, adding that every effort would be made for a possible solution of their problems.

The development schemes launched in KP-69 will be completed in a stipulated time so that the people could get their benefits directly.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, all resources would be utilized to make KP a green and green environment to facilitate future generations and ensure a clean and transparent healthy environment because of the fresh climate for healthy society, the Minister informed.

Providing a clean environment is essential so every person, he said adding, children, elders and students of the society should be part of the work campaign and grow as many plants as possible in the appropriate climate in your area.