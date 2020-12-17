Forest guard arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption department Faisalabad region arrested a forest guard on taking bribe and sent him behind the bars.

A resident of Toba Tek Singh, in his application given to Regional Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad, submitted that Forest Guard Abdul Rauf posted in Forest Department Toba Tek Singh extorted Rs 40,000 from him for recruitment in the department and was demanding Rs 30,000 more.

A team arrested the accused and registered a case against him at Anti-Corruption police station TT Singh.

Meanwhile, Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Gohar Nafees issued directions to all Regional Directors to point out irregularities and weed out scourge of corruption from departments.