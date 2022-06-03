Forest guard arrested for selling trees

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested a forest guard on charges of selling trees.

According to a spokesman for the ACE, Abdul Azia put an application to Regional Director ACE Sargodha Asma Ijaz and said that forest guard Altaf Hussain had been illegally cutting down and selling government trees on the banks of Barlab Canal, Bhochara Canal and Mangwana Rajwah.

To which, the director ordered an inquiry and it was proved that the forest guard cut downtrees and caused a loss of Rs 665,000 to the exchequer.