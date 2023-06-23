Open Menu

Forest Guard Died After Collapse Of High Voltage Transmission Line

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Forest guard died after collapse of high voltage transmission line

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A 26-year-old forest guard Abdul Jabbar Sukna died here on Friday after the collapse of 11,000 volts power transmission line on the Gopalam forest check post in the Khal Gopalam area.

Due to a short circuit following the collapse of the power transmission line, the electric appliances in several houses and shops were also burnt.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body of the forest guard to hospital in an ambulance.

Related Topics

Dead Died Khal Rescue 1122 Post

Recent Stories

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

7 minutes ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

1 hour ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

2 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

2 hours ago
U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

2 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

3 hours ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

3 hours ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan