Forest guard died after collapse of high voltage transmission line

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :A 26-year-old forest guard Abdul Jabbar Sukna died here on Friday after the collapse of 11,000 volts power transmission line on the Gopalam forest check post in the Khal Gopalam area.

Due to a short circuit following the collapse of the power transmission line, the electric appliances in several houses and shops were also burnt.

The Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the dead body of the forest guard to hospital in an ambulance.