Forest Guard Lost His Life While Extinguishing Jungle Fire In Jabri Forest

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

Forest guard lost his life while extinguishing jungle fire in Jabri forest

A forest guard of Haripur Wednesday lost his life while extinguishing fire at Jabri forest. District Forest Officer (DFO) Haripur Rizwan Shah talking to the media said that Forest Guard Malik Aman sacrificed his life while extinguishing jungle fire in the forest of Jabri range when the jungle filled with smoke and Malik Aman suffocated to death

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A forest guard of Haripur Wednesday lost his life while extinguishing fire at Jabri forest. District Forest Officer (DFO) Haripur Rizwan Shah talking to the media said that Forest Guard Malik Aman sacrificed his life while extinguishing jungle fire in the forest of Jabri range when the jungle filled with smoke and Malik Aman suffocated to death.

We are waiting for the postmortem report which would clearly identify the cause of death, adding the DFO said.

Rizwan Shah said that during three years of my posting in Haripur I have buried seven forest guards who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. While talking about the martyr forest guard he said that Malik Aman was a dutiful person.

More Stories From Pakistan

