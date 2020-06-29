Forest in Fatehjang to be developed as national park: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the forest area near Fatehjang would be developed as a protected national park

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said the forest area near Fatehjang would be developed as a protected national park.

Talking to media persons here , he said that the forest located in Kala Chitta Mountain range, known as Kheri Murat forest area sprawled over an area of 8740 acres.

The advisor said that after establishment of national park, it would provide excellent recreational activities to the people and provide employment opportunities to the locals.

He said that after establishment of the park , any sort of hunting, shooting and poaching of wild species would be declared illegal in the area. This would be enforced within three miles radius of its boundaries, he added.

Amin disclosed that a new department with the title "National parks service for Pakistan" would be established and all the six National parks would act as launching pad for the service .

He said the parks would be established under "Green Stimulus Program" launched by the government for protected area initiative across the country aimed at nature conservation and the provision of jobs.

He said that the parks would be established in Kheri Murat area of Attock, KP, Sind, Baluchistan, GB and Azad Kashmir.

The adviser further revealed that the national parks would be developed across the country under 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) programme to conserve the dwindling ecological, wildlife and biodiversity habitats which were rapidly depleting due to human activities and climate change.

While unveiling details of the newly launched program of MoCC, the adviser said the project would increase production of plants, nurseries, revival of forests, honey generation, fruits and olives production beside ensuring employment initially through the green guard scheme.

He added that according to millennium development goals 2015, the size of protected areas should be at least 12 per cent of the total area of any state, adding that with the declaration of new national parks, the size of protected areas in the country would be increased.