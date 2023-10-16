Forest land retrieved

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) A huge swathes of forest department situated at Ruck Daman, Taunsa, was retrieved on direction of Punjab government.

Buildings were demolished on the large area of the land with standing crops cut on the spot in presence of local police.

Divisional Forest Officer, Qaiser Abbas told in this regard that the operation was launched early in the morning with the help of Revenue department.

Heavy equipments and machinery were used to retrieve the forest land. He said it would not be allowed to occupy any official land anywhere in the district by the illegal occupiers. SDO Habib Rehman, Range Forest Officer Irfan and others were present on the occasion.