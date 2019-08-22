Forest Land Retrieved In Layyah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:29 PM
Forest land worth Rs20 millions was retrieved recovered from land mafia Zafar Iqbal Nodhawa on Thursday
A special team consisted of Assistant Director Anti-corruption Azhar Hussain and Circle Officer Qadeer Ahmad conducted raid along with revenue and forest staff at the occupied area at chak No.
115/TDA Kazmi intersection. They handed over the possession to local forest department.
On the occasion Azhar Hussain said that Anti-Corruption Department was active to recover illegal possession from land mafia under directive of Punjab government.