Forest minister directs for completion of development schemes in PK-69

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmar on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to ensure completion of development projects in PK-69 in order to provide basic necessities of life to people of the constituency at earliest.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting pertaining to ongoing and new development projects in PK-69.

The meeting, which was attended by XEN Wapda, and officials of health, education, communication and irrigation departments reviewed pace of progress of development schemes in Chamkani, Tarnab, Mian Kajar,Mira Kachori, Urmar and other areas.

He directed the officials concerned to utilize all possible resources to bring remote areas at par with developed districts.