Forest Minister Suspends Staff Of Bandagai, Chakdarra Forest Check Posts
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai on Tuesday has directed to suspend staff of Bandagai and Chakdarra forest check posts over incident of timber smuggling.
According to details, attempt was made to smuggle two truckloads of precious timber for Dir that was foiled by forests officials at Dargai Check Post.
The officials also arrested the smugglers and seized the timber.
Taking notice of smuggling the minister directed probe into the incident and suspension of staff deputed on Bandagai and Chakdarra forest check posts.
The minister has also warned strict action against elements involved in logging and smuggling and adding that no one would be allowed to plunder the forests that are valuable resource of KP and its people.
