Forest Minister warns against illegal logging

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Environment and Wildlife, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmer Tuesday warned that stern action would be initiated against those polluting atmosphere and illegally cutting forest trees.

Forests were a precious asset of any country, the Minister said and urged the people to take active part in ongoing plantation drive. The billion Tree Afforestation project, he said would be made a successful project and the Forest Department would play its effective towards this end to contain environmental degradation.

Talking at a function here, the Minister further said that the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green would be materialized at all cost.

He said the project of Billion Tree Afforestation initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was a historical step towards clean and green Pakistan.

The reports of all departments concerned have endorsed that forest area has increased in the province and the forest department was effectively playing its crucial role in this regard. He also urged upon the people to plant suitable plants in their respective areas to help materialize the concept of green and clean Pakistan.