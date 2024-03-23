Open Menu

Forest Office Seizes Illegally Cut Timber In Raids, Warns Of Strict Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) District Forest Office and district administration have seized illegally cut timber from smugglers during raids conducted in areas of Babgare, Khal and Rabat.

The teams of forest office and district administration also sealed godowns and saw machines and cases have been registered against owners.

District Forest Officer, Shahid Noor has warned of strict action against the illegal cutting of wood and said that raids would be continued to stop logging in the area.

APP/aiq/mds/

