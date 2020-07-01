Forest Officer Caught Red-handed For Taking Bribe
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 04:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption department caught red-handed Block Officer of Forest department for allegedly accepting Rs5,000 as bribe from a citizen.
Official sources said officer Abdul Latif used to take bribery from citizen named Wazir Ahmad every month in his office.
In this connection Wazir Ahmad filed an application with anti-corruption department for taking action against the officer. Bribe money was recovered on the spot and case registered against the accused officer.