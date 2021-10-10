UrduPoint.com

Forest Officer Gifts Plants To Guests Invited At Marriage Ceremony Of Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :A Tehsil Forest Officer gifted two plants to each guest, invited at the marriage ceremony of his two children.

According to an official of Forest Departments, Tehsil Forest Officer namely Rafique Mumtaz gifted two plants each to scores of guests, who joined marriage ceremony of his son and daughter.

The basic aim to gift plants is to promote maximum plantation and ensure neat and clean atmosphere, Rafique said while talking to guests.

He urged the guests to take special care of plants, saying, the plants were of vital importance for pollution free environment.

The guests also expressed pleasure on receiving unique gifts. On this occasion, Forest Department Officers Liaqat Gulzaar, Abdul Manan, Malik Imdad, Tajamal Khan and others were also present.

