Forest official crushed to death by timber mafia in Lower Dir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Forest official of Wari Forest Sub Division Kiramat Khan was martyred on Sunday morning at 03:40 am by timber smugglers during checking of truck loaded with illegal logs at Akhagram forest check post.

The Incharge Forest Guard has stopped the truck and started searching the vehicle, when all of the sudden, the truck was driven away by crushing the Forest Guard up to 200 meter away.

The body of the martyred forest official was later thrown away at Unkar Police Check Post in Lower Dir.

The Sub Division Forest Officer Wari and staff rushed to the site, recovered the body and shifted to hospital which was later shifted to his home town at Nehag Kasunu.

According to SHO Khal, police has taken the truck into custody and the truck driver has managed to escape from the scene. Search operation for the arrest of offender is underway at Toormang dara of lower Dir.