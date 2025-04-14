Open Menu

Forest Secretary Reviews Progress On Conservation Of Rare Species In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Forest Secretary reviews progress on conservation of rare species in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Secretary for Forests and Wildlife, Abdul Fatah Bhangar, visited the Forest Management Information System (FMIS) office and reviewed the progress of the upscaling of Green Pakistan Programme’s Wildlife Component Balochistan from 2019-20 to date.

Project Director Saifullah Zehri, M&E Conservator Naeem Javed Muhammad Hassani, Community Development Specialist Syed Abdul Jaleel Agha, Hina Liza Malik, and other officials presented a detailed update on the project’s performance.

Secretary Bhangar expressed satisfaction on the progress of the programme, emphasized that the protection of forests and wildlife is a top priority of the government and a collective responsibility of everyone.

He stressed that no negligence in official duties would be tolerated and called for timely and quality completion of ongoing development projects. “The benefits of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) projects must reach to the people,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of the wildlife component, he said its core objective to conserve, protect, and promote the reproduction of endangered species.

“Balochistan, due to its vast area, diverse landscapes, and natural resources, holds immense importance for wildlife preservation. The province is home to rare species including the Suleiman and Chiltan markhor, urial, chinkara, black bear, and unique marine life,” he said.

He said that illegal hunting and climate change remain major challenges, calling for modern strategies to combat these threats. The secretary reaffirmed that robust actions against poachers are ongoing across Balochistan and instructed officials to show zero tolerance towards violators. “Those involved in the illegal hunting of endangered wildlife deserve no leniency,” he added.

Following the briefing, Secretary Bhangar visited various project sites including a newly constructed rest house, GIS lab, nurseries prepared by the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Quetta, and the urban park. He also issued further directives during his inspection.

