Forest Secretary's Visit Strengthens Kohat's Forest Conservation Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Forest Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Saturday paid a surprise visit to Kohat district.

According to details, on this occasion, DFO Khyber Shakeel Khan, SDFO Yasir Mahmood Wazir and other staff also accompanied him.

The Secretary commended various development initiatives, including the inspection of olive groves in Kohat's Babri Banda area. He also provided on-the-spot instructions to the staff for further enhancing the preservation and protection of these resources.

