Forest to be raised in Lahore city with Miyawaki method

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will grow a dense forest in the city for the first time in the history of Pakistan with the help of Miyawaki method.

LDA sources said on Thursday, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) would support the programme and the forest would be grown at a park near Liberty here, which will help reduce environmental pollution in the city.

The forest will be grown on one-acre land initially and 40 feet hight gaining trees will be planted there.

The project will be self-reliance and fertilizer or water will not be needed for the forest.

The Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, that helps build dense, native forests. The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than the usual.