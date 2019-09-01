Forest Woman officer bitten by bitch, owner held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The female Sub-Divisional forest officer was bitten by a "bitch" and was critically wounded while police have arrested the owner and registered a case against him.

According to Police, the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Dr. Saira Khalid went to a routine checkup at the Nursery in the Baga Sandal area of Kotli Satyian, where she had been bitten by a pet "bitch". Upon receiving the information, the police sent the female doctor to the hospital for medical report; the City Police Officer Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana took notice of the incident and ordered SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal to immediately arrest the accused, who complying with the orders immediately arrested Taimur Khan, the owner of the "bitch" under his supervision.

A case has been registered in PS Kotli Satiyan, the CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana has directed SP Saddar that he should be kept fully informed regarding the progress of the case.