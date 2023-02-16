Forestation essential to cope challenge of climate change: CM Bizenjo

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that forestation was very important to deal with the challenge of climate change.

He expressed these views while launching the plantation campaign in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister also directed all institutions that they should take part in the plantation campaign to make the drive a success saying that trees were sources of beautification of the areas which would help to reduce pollution in the area.

He said that awareness should be created in the public for the tree plantation campaign and the importance of trees.

He also urged the people, especially the students to play their role to make the campaign successful in order to create an environment without pollution in the area.

Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili appointed Secretary Forest as the focal person for the campaign with the aim to achieve target of the drive.

He also directed all Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Acting Commissioners and heads of affiliated institutions that they should take full part in the campaign.