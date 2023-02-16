UrduPoint.com

Forestation Essential To Cope Challenge Of Climate Change: CM Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Forestation essential to cope challenge of climate change: CM Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that forestation was very important to deal with the challenge of climate change

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said that forestation was very important to deal with the challenge of climate change.

He expressed these views while launching the plantation campaign in Balochistan.

The Chief Minister also directed all institutions that they should take part in the plantation campaign to make the drive a success saying that trees were sources of beautification of the areas which would help to reduce pollution in the area.

He said that awareness should be created in the public for the tree plantation campaign and the importance of trees.

He also urged the people, especially the students to play their role to make the campaign successful in order to create an environment without pollution in the area.

Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili appointed Secretary Forest as the focal person for the campaign with the aim to achieve target of the drive.

He also directed all Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Acting Commissioners and heads of affiliated institutions that they should take full part in the campaign.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister All

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

15 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

10 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

2 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

10 minutes ago
 Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware o ..

Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware of HR abuses in IIOJK: KC-EU ch ..

2 minutes ago
 BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if othe ..

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.