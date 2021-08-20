UrduPoint.com

Forester Dies After Falling Into Deep Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :A forester, who was dousing forest fire on Thursday at Chamarkan area of Chitral , fell into a deep ravine on his way back while descending a cliff.

Jamshed Iqbal son of Muhammad Zubair, after completing the operation, was on his way back down when suddenly his foot slipped and he fell into a deep ravine.

The ill-fated forester received critical injuries and was rescued by 1122 staffers who shifted him to DHQ Hospital.

However, during late night, Jamshed Iqbal succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last while getting treatment at hospital.

