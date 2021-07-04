(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The Chief Conservator of Forests Sindh Dr. Qazi Abdul Jabbar has said that the government wanted to convert Forester's Landhi into an eco-tourism spot so that maximum recreational facilities could be provided to the people.

He expressed these views after inaugurating of Forrester's Landhi at Kathri.

PPP Hyderabad District President Saghir Qureshi, Divisional Director Hyderabad Information Sawai Khan Chalgari, senior journalist Lala Rehman Samo, local PPP leader Pasha Qazi, Conservator Zulfiqar Memon, DFO Social Forestry Imran Bhutto, DFO Hasnain Baloch, DFO Madad Ali Shah, Ghulam Muhammad Chhalgari and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Qazi Abdul Jabbar said that he was thankful to the Minister of Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for his support as without his support work for the restoration of forests could not be possible.

He said Sindh chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also fulfilled his promise and for the restoration the annual budget of the Sindh Forest Department had been increased.

He said that on the direction of Sindh government, 2021 was being celebrated as the year of restoration of forests.

He said that on the directions of Sindh Chief Minister and Provincial Minister for Information and Forests Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, forest lands were being got vacated from land grabbers without any discrimination and added that 32 forester's landhies would be established in different districts of Sindh.

He said the excellence certificates on better performance in planting 100,000 in a day at Kathri Forest were being given to the best performing employees of Forest Department while 10 tractors were also being handed over to DFOs.

He said that forestation would have a positive impact on the environment and would also help in reducing the effects of environmental pollution and climate change. He said that Kathri and Miani Forests would be developed to provide pollution free environment to the people.

Addressing on the occasion, PPP leader Saghir Qureshi said that on March 15, 2021, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had inaugurated a campaign to plant 100,000 saplings in a day at Kathri which would become trees in next few months.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was fully aware of the issues of climate change and environmental pollution.

Qureshi further said that these forests were our assets but unfortunately they were not taken care by previous governments but since the PPP leadership took over the government of Sindh keeping in view the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had been given a task of restoration of forests and he was taking all possible steps for the restoration and development of forests across Sindh.

He said that these initiatives of the Forest Department would not only reduce environmental pollution but also provide recreational facilities to the people.

Earlier, he planted a sapling in Forester's Landhi at Kathri and also inspected the hardwood forests.