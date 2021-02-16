Forests becoming crucial to cope with environmental population

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Awaran Mir Saifullah Kethran on Tuesday said that forests are becoming more and more important in Pakistan to control the growing environmental pollution.

"Therefore we have a tree planting campaign keeping in view our future", he expressed these views while talking during planting tree plantation drive by a sapling, adding that, "we have to participate the tree plantation campaign as like our obligations. He said the orders of the provincial government are being implemented expeditiously so that the country can be cleansed of environmental pollution".

All communities should play their role in fulfilling this national duty by planting trees in their homes and offices so that Pakistan would be cleansed of environmental pollution, he stressed.

He said that a significant number of trees would be planted in the district and the plants would also be distributed free of cost.

"Thousands have been planted in one week," he said there are all kinds of plants in all the nurseries, the people should get free plants from the nurseries of the forest department and plant them in their homes, streets and shops so that this project of the government can be successfully implemented.