Forests being developed to improve air quality index in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Forest Department is growing forests on an additional area of land to improve the air quality index in south Punjab, said Additional Secretary Forest, South Punjab Fahad Haider while talking to media persons here.

He said climate change was affecting the environment.

"The department is growing new forests in the region. In south Punjab, the plantation is in progress in Lal Suhanra, Pirowal, Aenaet and Kotla Sadaa areas.'Similarly, he added, Mewaki forests are also being established in schools in order to improve the environment. "Steps are underway to enhance oxygen levels through the plantation of forests."