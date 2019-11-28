UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forests Department South Waziristan Bans Chainsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Forests Department South Waziristan bans chainsaw

District Forest Officer (DFO), South Waziristan, Mohammad Saleem Marwat has banned the use of Chainsaw in the district to discourage the deforestation and has sent a dispatch to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the imposition of Section 144 in this regard

WANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) District Forest Officer (DFO), South Waziristan, Mohammad Saleem Marwat has banned the use of Chainsaw in the district to discourage the deforestation and has sent a dispatch to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the imposition of Section 144 in this regard.

He was talking to media after holding a meeting with the elites of the Burki tribe of the Kanigram, South Waziristan. He said that for the first time forests' check posts have been established at various points of the district.

Talking to the tribal delegation, he said that after the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special steps have been taken for the protection of forests in the merged districts in general and tribal district South Waziristan in particular.

He said that Chainsaw that is also called Chinese saw was playing major role in the destruction of forests that cut big trees in few minutes. For clamping ban on the use of chainsaw under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said that they had written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan to impose complete ban on the use of chainsaw in district. The users of the chainsaw, the DFO said will face legal proceedings.

The District Forest Officer said that in some areas massive cutting has been carried out and now they will identify the Names of the elements involved in the practice to refer them to higher authorities for initiating action against them.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA China Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

2 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct viol ..

3 minutes ago

Tecno Rumored To Launch Pop-Up Camera Phone by 202 ..

12 minutes ago

PM Khan pays respect to CJP, calls him one of the ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.