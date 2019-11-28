Forests Department South Waziristan bans chainsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

WANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) District Forest Officer (DFO), South Waziristan, Mohammad Saleem Marwat has banned the use of Chainsaw in the district to discourage the deforestation and has sent a dispatch to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the imposition of Section 144 in this regard.

He was talking to media after holding a meeting with the elites of the Burki tribe of the Kanigram, South Waziristan. He said that for the first time forests' check posts have been established at various points of the district.

Talking to the tribal delegation, he said that after the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special steps have been taken for the protection of forests in the merged districts in general and tribal district South Waziristan in particular.

He said that Chainsaw that is also called Chinese saw was playing major role in the destruction of forests that cut big trees in few minutes. For clamping ban on the use of chainsaw under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said that they had written a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Waziristan to impose complete ban on the use of chainsaw in district. The users of the chainsaw, the DFO said will face legal proceedings.

The District Forest Officer said that in some areas massive cutting has been carried out and now they will identify the Names of the elements involved in the practice to refer them to higher authorities for initiating action against them.