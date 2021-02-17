(@FahadShabbir)

Forests Department Abbottabad has declared the Principal of Kingston School as "Green Man' over his services for plantation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Forests Department Abbottabad has declared the Principal of Kingston school as "Green Man' over his services for plantation.

In this connection, a ceremony was also held at Forests Department, Abbottabad on Wednesday.

Chief Conservator Forests, Azhar Ali Khan said that Principal Mohammad Irfan had proved himself as a responsible citizen and practical teacher, who had arranged different programmes for both disabled and normal students of Kingston School each year.

Programmes organized by him are included tree plantation, awareness walk and exercise of vegetable growing, forests drawing competitions and has also imparted other business-oriented skills to children.

The slogan of the Kingston School is 'Each Child plant a Tree Each Year to Make Environment of the City Clean'.

He in collaboration with Forests Department has planted nearly thousand plants at Shimla Hills, Comsat University, Abbottabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education and Nimli Mira.

Due to services rendered by him for keeping environment clean and green, Forests Department had declared him 'Green Man' and conferred commendation certificate on him.