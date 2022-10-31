UrduPoint.com

Forests Dept Highlights Importance Of Tree Planting

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 12:00 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Forest and wildlife department government of Balochistan on Sunday organized an event to highlight the importance of Forests and wildlife.

Secretary Food Department Muhammad Ayaz Mandukhel was the chief guest while CM Inspection Team Member Ali Zafar Bukhari, Commissioner Zhob Division Saeed Ahmad Imrani, Project Director Tsunami Trees Ali Imran, Deputy Director Nasrullah Mandukhel community members, tribal leaders, also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Secretary food and Commissioner Zhob Division praised the efforts of the community regarding the protection of forests and said that the protection of forests and wildlife is the responsibility of all of us. They assured the participants of full cooperation in solving the problems.

Deputy Project Director Tsunami Balein Trees Balochistan Nasrullah Mandukhel briefed the participants regarding community participation in the project.

