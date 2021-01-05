Forests Deptt plants 1.6 mln saplings in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Forests Department Rawalpindi planted nearly 1.6 million plants in Rawalpindi district during 2020.

According to Conservator Forests Rawalpindi, Sheikh Saqib Mahmood, all out efforts were made to make the Tree Plantation Campaign a success which was kicked off here in 2020 as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, the saplings were planted under spring and monsoon plantation campaign in all tehsils of the district including Murree, Taxila, Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Gujar Khan.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

Plants of different species were available at the nurseries of the Forest department at affordable price, he added.

He said the officers concerned had been directed to plant maximum saplings with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign.

On the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of massive tree plantation had also been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which was basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

The Conservator said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which were being inspected by the senior forest officers.

All necessary arrangements had also been made to make the spring and monsoon tree plantation campaigns a success, he added.

He said, the forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles. The forests contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recyclingcarbon and water. They also regulate water flows and protect soils, he added.